More than $40,000 worth of wigs stolen from Opa-Locka warehouse

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a pair of crooks who targeted a wig store in Opa-Locka.

Newly released surveillance video captured the moment a man shattered the front door of the warehouse back in February.

Police said the man stole several items before he and a woman fled the scene in an SUV.

The pair took off with more than $40,000 worth of wigs.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.