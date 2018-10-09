More than 35 companies hiring at South Florida Job Fair in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Various companies will be interviewing for hundreds of positions at the South Florida Job Fair in Miami Lakes.

The JobNewsUSA.com job fair, sponsored by El Dorado and Cox Media Group, will take place at Don Shula’s Hotel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday morning.

Attendees will be able to meet with recruiters and hiring managers for positions ranging from entry-level to management.

Those attending are encouraged to bring resumes and dress professionally.

Parking and admission to the job fair is free.

You can pre-register here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Don Shula’s Hotel

6842 Main Street

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

