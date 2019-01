(WSVN) - Local air traffic controllers are being gifted a free fill up.

More than 30 workers from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will each receive a $50 card for gas.

The gift cards were made possible thanks to talk show host Reverend Dennis Grant.

Grant hopes the gesture will inspire others to help the workers as well.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.