MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to step up testing to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases. Several new sites are popping up in Miami-Dade and Broward counties as omicron spreads at a rapid rate.

The Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center in Miramar is set to open for testing at 9 a.m., Thursday.

Several cars could be seen already lined up hours before testing was scheduled to begin.

Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale opened on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Cars were lined up at least two hours before.

“I just want to get tested just to be sure that I’m safe,” one man said.

Next week, two more sites in Broward County are expected to open.

The first will be Trade Winds Park in Coconut Creek which is set to open on Monday, and the second at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill which will open on Tuesday.

In Miami-Dade, a new site opened at Miami Marine Stadium.

“It was better than everywhere else where it’s four or five hours,” one man said.

The FTX Arena in Miami has been open for a few days. Those getting tested said it goes quickly.

“In and out within 15, maybe 20 minutes the most,” one woman said.

“In general, omicron appears to be a less severe disease across the board,” said NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Hospitalizations continue to increase daily.

Nationally, there have been just under 120,000 cases. In Florida, there were 7,647 cases reported. There are 843 people in Florida’s ICUs and 202 in the pediatric ward.

“The sheer volume of infections because of its profound transmissibility mean that many more children will get infected, and as many more children will get affected, a certain proportion of them, usually children that have underlying comorbidities are gonna wind up in the hospital,” Fauci said.

The site in Miramar will stop accepting cars at 3:30 p.m. but is open through 5 p.m.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

