More swim advisories issued for Miami-Dade beaches

(WSVN) - Swimming advisories have been issued for multiple beaches in Miami-Dade county.

The Florida Department of Health says water samples taken from Golden Beach, Sunny Isles, Surfside, North Shore, 53rd Street in Miami Beach, Haulover South, and both Crandon North and South revealed higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria, which can make swimmers sick.

“An advisory has been issued because two consecutive water samples collected at these beaches exceeded the Federal and State recommended standard for enterococci,” the Department of Health said. “The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time. The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals,”

A previously-issued advisory for Crandon South from September 6th remains in effect until further notice; however, it is no longer in effect for the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

It is advised that beachgoers stay on shore at both Crandon South Beach and Key Biscayne Beach Club until new tests come back clean.

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.