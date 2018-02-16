More Stoneman Douglas High shooting victims released from hospital

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting continue to be released in the hospital, while one remains in critical condition.

On Friday, doctors said four remain hospitalized in fair condition at Broward Health Medical Center. At Broward Health North, three are hospitalized, with one in critical condition and two in stable condition.

Meanwhile, families who have lost someone during Wednesday’s shooting continue to remember and cherish their loved ones. Seventeen people died as a result of the shooting, including 14 students.

Trey Cox said losing his cousin, student Luke Hoyer, is terrible.

“It’s been awful,” said Cox. “You always see this kind of stuff on the news and never think this could happen to you.”

The family of Alaina Petty called her a “vibrant, determined young woman.” Another student, Gina Montalto, was a member of Stoneman Douglas’ dance team and volunteered to help children with disabilities.

Student Jaime Guttenberg was a part of the same volunteer program as Montalto.

Friends said 14-year-old Martin Duque was a funny kid, sweet and caring.

Sixteen-year-old Carmen Schentrup was an ambitious young woman who played piano.

Nicholas Dworet was a member of Stoneman Douglas’ swim team and a senior who had recently signed to swim with the University of Indianapolis.

The Dworet family made a statement that read in part: “The family is heartbroken and devastated to have lost Nicholas. He was a happy young man full of joy & life. He was extremely passionate about swimming. Nicholas was thrilled to be going to University of Indianapolis to join their Swim Team. He dreamed of making the Olympic swim team and going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.”

Meadow Pollack, a 17-year-old senior, was described as a “loving and intelligent soul with a sense of humor everyone loved.”

Friends said Cara Loughran was a “young woman with a beautiful soul.”

A family member said Joaquin Oliver was “a good cousin, friend and brother.” The 17-year-old was born in Venezuela and received his U.S. citizenship in January 2017.

Fourteen-year-old Alex Schachter was a member of the marching band and played the trombone.

Seventeen-year-old Helena Ramsey was described as “brilliant and witty, kind-hearted and thoughtful.”

Student Peter Wang was in the JROTC program.

Three school employees also died during the shooting: assistant football coach Aaron Feis, athletic director Chris Hixon and geography teacher Scott Beigel.

