More South Floridians get vaccinated as Doral Legacy Park distributes doses by appointment only

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More South Floridians are getting their shot at prevention ahead of another drop in age eligibility to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday morning, Florida residents headed to Doral Legacy Park to get their vaccine.

About 500 people made appointments to get vaccinated at the site.

7News cameras also captured state residents waiting in line to get vaccinated at the Miami-Dade College North Campus mass vaccination site.

No appointment is necessary at the Federal Emergency Management Agency site.

On Monday, the eligibility requirement for getting the vaccine will drop from 50 to 40.

“Starting Monday, those 40 and up will be able to access vaccines and then the following Monday after Easter it will be 18 and up,” said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

Lines are expected to get longer as the age requirement continues to be lowered.

The expanded availability comes as Nuñez said roughly 71% of seniors in the state are vaccinated and an increase of vaccine supply.

“We received roughly 63,000 additional Pfizer vaccines,” she said. “The prior week we had gotten zero Johnson and Johnson and so this week I believe we received upwards of 25,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines.”

Appointments are necessary to get vaccinated at Doral Legacy Park.

Natalia Brabo brought her aunt to get vaccinated at the site on Friday.

“Knowing that my family can get vaccinated it’s just such a peace of mind,” she said.

“We’re going to be at 3.5 million seniors soon that have gotten shots,” said DeSantis. “On Tuesday, we did 133,000 initial doses, that’s J and J or the first dose of Pfizer and Moderna, and that’s not even fully reported yet.”

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

