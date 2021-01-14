More seniors head to South Florida vaccination sites as demand remains high

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vaccine distribution sites across South Florida seem to be delivering doses to seniors in a timely manner while officials say the demand remains higher than supply.

7News cameras captured officials at Tropical Park sending cars into two different lines: one for seniors with a vaccine appointment and the other for those who are getting tested for COVID-19.

“My mother passed away in July of COVID, so as soon as we could get a vaccine we wanted to get it,” said Mirta Schmidt as she waited in line to get vaccinated.

Geronimo Schmidt received his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend, but the couple had to wait until Thursday morning for Mirta’s appointment.

“The shot was OK,” said Geronimo. “I had no reactions to it, so everything was fine. Very few places, very few vaccines, the process is not very efficient.”

Gilberto Londono said his daughter made an appointment for him.

“I work in the airport,” he said. “I have contact with many people. To me, it’s very important to do this.”

The day prior, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said approximately 80,000 people in Miami-Dade County have been vaccinated so far.

“We need more sites, we need more vaccines,” she said.

Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade will open later this week as another vaccine distribution site to seniors who have an appointment.

City of Miami commissioners met on Thursday morning to discuss getting vaccine doses to homebound senior residents.

“What I want to do is have an in-home vaccination,” said Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

The commissioners also discussed tourists from other countries coming into the city to get vaccinated.

“I think we should prioritize our citizens, our seniors in particular, our most vulnerable citizens and I think the best and fastest way to get to them is to go directly to these senior housing projects,” said Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has received 1,680,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 705,398 have been administered.

“I wanted to resume my life as normal as I could so yeah, it’s going to make a difference,” said Geronimo.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.