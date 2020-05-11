More questions surround Sheriff Tony’s 27-year-old shooting controversy after campaign releases police report

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Gregory Tony campaign commented on the release of the sheriff’s arrest report, filed 27 years ago, which has recently sparked controversy.

The announcement came after details surfaced of Tony killing a man when he was 14 years old which, he said, was out of self-defense.

In the report, provided by the Miami Herald, it was confirmed that the incident did happen May 3, 1993, and an arrest warrant was issued for Tony the following day.

The family of the deceased, Hector Rodriguez, said the incident was not a case of self defense.

“I had an individual armed with a gun, in our home, trying to kill me and my brother,” said Tony in an interview.

The report, however, lists the incident happening outside the home.

In the report it is stated that the shooting took place during an argument. It also stated that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Tony turned himself in, according to the report, and his bond was set May 15.

The Philadelphia Police Department homicide report also showed that the assistant district attorney approved charges of murder along with possession of an instrument of crime and possession of a firearm. Tony was then found not guilty in December 1993.

Tony has never mentioned the incident when applying for law enforcement jobs.

Now, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is probing this issue.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for the agency said a document search will begin soon, and “if reasonable suspicion is found, a criminal predicate is established and a full criminal investigation would begin.”

“Every background I went through, in the FDLE, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, all the FBI clearances that I’ve had to acquire to attain this position, and many others, it’s never come up,” said Tony.

When Tony submitted past department documents, questions about a person’s past did come up.

Tony’s January 2020 affidavit or applicant for Broward Sheriff’s Office read, in line four, “I had a criminal record sealed or expunged.” The sheriff put an ‘x’ under the word ‘false.’

According to reports, Tony said his indication on the application was not a mistake as Rodriguez’s death was not part of a criminal record as it was not a crime.

Tony’s campaign said the report fully vindicates the sheriff and that is it time to stop the “desperate attempts by opposing campaigns to retry Sheriff Tony based on a traumatic incident from when he was a 14 year old.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.