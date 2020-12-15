More Miami residents line up in hopes of receiving $250 Publix gift card

MIAMI (WSVN) - As South Florida tries to get past the pandemic and make steps toward normalcy, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez hosted another gift card giveaway for residents ahead of the holiday season.

Miami residents gathered outside the third giveaway at Juan Pablo Duarte Park, located at 1776 NW 28th St., early Tuesday morning.

7News cameras captured several hundred people lined up outside the park, waiting to receive one of the 500 gift cards that will be distributed.

Recipients must be Miami residents and must prove that they have faced financial hardship due to the pandemic.

A total of five gift card giveaways are scheduled for the month of December.

