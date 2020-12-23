More frontline workers across South Florida receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - More frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic are getting their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Lauderhill Fire Department tweeted out a picture of firefighters getting the vaccine at Central Broward Regional Park on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from all around Broward County begin receiving the COVID19 vaccine at Central Broward Regional Park in #Lauderhill this morning. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/lysSTfPKkj — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) December 22, 2020

Five employees at the Miami VA Healthcare System flexed their muscles after receiving their vaccine shots.

The Miami VA is one of 15 veterans affairs facilities to get the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Meanwhile in Pembroke Pines, 29 residents and 40 staff members at Memorial Manor received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This has come at a great time and this is one of our greatest tools that we have in our tool kit to fight this virus and get some type of normalcy back,” said Memorial Manor Administrator Jon Hennemyre.

The Department of Health, paramedics and the National Guard helped with administering the shots at the nursing home.

