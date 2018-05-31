More details emerge on upcoming Star Wars resort at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Disney is giving Star Wars fans more insight into their planned immersive resort themed around the popular movie franchise.

According to the Walt Disney World parks blog, the property is currently under construction next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, meaning guests will be just steps away from the theme park’s upcoming Star Wars land.

“This location will allow the experience to be seamlessly connected to the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, enabling guests to fully immerse themselves in the story of Star Wars,” the post says.

The resort promises the hotel will be unlike any other Disney property, allowing guests to live and breathe the Star Wars universe during their stay.

“Families visiting this destination will board a starship that comes alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy – and every cabin window has views of space!” the post continues.

Visitors will be encouraged to become “residents” of the galaxy by dressing in Star Wars-inspired attire.

Disney’s Star Wars land was first announced in 2015 and is currently under construction at the park. Disney says the land will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attraction represent the parks’ largest single-themed land expansion ever.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.