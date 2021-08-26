PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - More charges have been filed against a Pembroke Pines martial arts instructor who stands accused of secretly videotaping women inside of a restroom.

Robert Franco, 64, surrendered himself to authorities on Thursday after he was notified of the additional video voyeurism charges.

Mark Eiglarsh, Franco’s defense attorney, released a statement on the new charges that reads:

“My client, who has the presumption of innocence, learned of the allegations and immediately surrendered to the jail. We have entered a ‘Not Guilty’ plea and will be zealously fighting this matter in court.”

A 17-year-old student, who identified herself as “Jade,” noticed two hidden cameras inside of the restroom. She then called her father, who then called 911 to report the incident. Franco was arrested soon after.

Around 150 children and adults trained at Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy, which has since closed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.