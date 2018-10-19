More Alabama shelter animals headed to Broward after Michael

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More animals from Alabama saved after Hurricane Michael will be heading to South Florida to be adpoted.

The Humane Society of Broward in Fort Lauderdale wants to help the hundreds of pets left behind find a forever home.

Two veterinarians early Friday will spend a couple of days working to prepare the animals for their trip to South Florida.

If you would like more information about how to adopt a pet, click here.

