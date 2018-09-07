‘Monster’ alligator roams on Tampa golf course

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Floridians are no strangers to alligator sightings. But one gator still managed to surprise golfers on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa as it lurked on the green.

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jake Sherrock recorded the giant reptile on the Bay Palms Golf Course on-base last Friday.

Sherrock and his fellow golfers watched as the alligator, nicknamed “Elvis” by officials at the golf course, slowly meandered on the grass.

“That is a monster, an absolute monster,” one golfer could be heard exclaiming in the video. “This is like a freaking dinosaur, man.”

They estimate that Elvis was at least 12 feet long.

MacDill Air Force Base is surrounded on three sides by water in the Tampa Bay, and course managers tell Fox 13 there are plenty of warning signs telling golfers not to approach or feed gators.

