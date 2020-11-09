Monroe County residents deal with heavy flooding but spared major impact by Eta

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County residents prepared for Tropical Storm Eta’s arrival and are now dealing with the aftermath of flooded roads and fallen trees, a stark contrast to the conditions they typically face after storms hit the area.

On Monday morning, in a neighborhood off Mile Marker 95 in Key Largo, toppled tree branches, garbage bins and downed signs could be seen along a roadway.

It appeared to be a different scene from the night before when 7News cameras captured big waves crashing against the shoreline.

Two residents in the area had different views of how impactful the storm was, even living just one road away from each other.

“I checked the whole yard, and I don’t see any big trees down or anything,” said one woman. “A few minor things but nothing like we expected.”

“We were going to sleep, and I thought I heard some snoring, and it was actually the electronics on the floor,” said another resident. “They were underwater, and they were popping and smoking, and I looked down, and there was water in the house. We looked out the window and realized there was a couple feet of water against the apartment. We grabbed the dogs, some clothes and took off, yelled for the neighbor to get out of his house, and that was it.”

As of 8 a.m. Monday, approximately 90 residents were dealing with power outages.

Down south, along Duval Street in Key West, it appeared to be a typical rainy day for drivers and pedestrians.

Some businesses boarded up their store windows and put sandbags in front of their doors.

7News spoke to some business owners who said they did so out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.