KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County residents and businesses are preparing for the impact of Tropical Depression Fred.

Beachfront property owners in Key Largo spent Friday morning making preparations for Fred’s expected arrival.

“Anytime we have a tropical storm or hurricane we have to secure the property,” said Andrew Yuvak, maintenance supervisor at Gilbert’s Resort.

7News cameras captured workers at the resort as they flipped tables over, stacked chairs and tied up umbrellas in anticipation of the storm.

“The way the weather conditions are, as the day gets worse, the weather gets worse, we will adjust our area and make sure everything is safe,” said Yuvak.

Not far away from Gilbert’s Resort, Monroe County resident Diana Hobson was also on high alert.

“You need to be prepared for storms,” she said.

Hobson has been living in Monroe County for 20 years and says she can’t even count the number of storms she’s been through but she said she prepares for them every time.

“You stock up now little by little so that by the time a serious storm comes through, you’re pretty much prepared for it,” she said.

County officials stressed how preparation is key.

“We are looking at potential impacts of 3 to 5 inches of rain here in the Keys due to this event,” a Monroe County spokesperson said. “Be prepared, as we are for any storm during the tropical season, to be sheltering in place throughout the duration of the event with enough food, water for both themselves and the individuals in their family.”

Officials there have asked residents to secure their homes, boats and to clear their yards.

Other areas across South Florida are getting ready as well.

Crews could be seen in Overtown clearing out several drains on Thursday to make sure the rainwater will flow.

Over in Miami Beach, crews put out 11 extra pumps in areas that tend to flood.

