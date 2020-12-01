Monroe County residents burn hurricane warning flags to mark end of season

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of the Florida Keys had a sizzling send off to the 2020 Hurricane Season.

Armed with rum and matches, Monroe County residents set hurricane warning flags on fire to mark the end of the season.

They also took the time to pay respect to those who are currently recovering from the big storms that slammed the Caribbean, Central and South America.

