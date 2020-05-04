Monroe County moves into phase 1 of reopening with certain restrictions still in place

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County officials are prepared to move the island chain into phase one of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order, but will keep certain restrictions in place to ensure their residents remain safe.

On Monday, phase one of the executive order went into effect for all areas of the state except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers has had detailed discussions with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County and decided the Florida Keys will follow phase one, but will remain closed to visitors.

“We’re finally taking steps to reopen the world,” said Bayside Gourmet server Jessica Fuller.

After weeks of takeout business only, customers will finally be able to sit and enjoy their meals on the restaurant’s patio.

“I’m super excited that we’re finally taking steps to be back open,” said Fuller. “This is, like, the first step in order for us to 100% capacity.”

The checkpoints at mile marker 112.5 on U.S. 1 and State Road 905 will remain in place until further notice.

Screenings will also continue at Key West International Airport and Marathon Florida Keys Airport.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers said she knows the baby step approach to reopening is economically crushing.

“It’s been devastating, and we know,” she said. “I mean, just look at our county government. We’re probably going to see a 20% decrease in our revenues this year, so it’s going to create some significant hardships.”

She said reopening too early and risking turning paradise into a pandemic hot spot would be an even bigger economic blow.

“Of course, we want the tourists to come. Of course, we want life as usual, but we also want to be careful and safe,” said Coco Plum Place owner Lindsey Ritz.

Ritz said business has been tough without tourists, but islanders have been doing their best to support each other.

“We’re doing OK, you know, it’s just locals but we’ve been able to survive,” she said. “Thank goodness we have local support.”

A number of other restaurant owners said they will not be reopening on Monday as it is not financially feasible without the presence of tourists in the area.

Retail businesses in Monroe County are able to operate at 25% capacity, but businesses will not be able to provide personal services like manicures or haircuts.

Restaurants are able to operate at 25% indoor capacity. When it comes to outdoor seating capacity, businesses will not be limited, but tables must be 6 feet apart with groups of 10 or less.

Bars must remain closed in phase one of the plan.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.