Monroe County mandates use of face coverings in public spaces

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Board of Commissioners has voted to make facial coverings mandatory in public spaces.

The face coverings are required must be worn in business establishments and other public settings where there is a roof overhead.

The ordinance applies to both employees and customers.

Exceptions are allowed in the case of people who are eating or drinking, or while exercising in a gym if the person is at least six feet away from other people.

The covering may include a silk mask, homemade mask, or other cloth. Other items, like a scarf, linen covering, bandana or similar cloth coverings are allowed as well.

Medical and surgical face masks, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for healthcare personnel and first responders.

Children 6 years old and under are not required to wear masks.

