Monroe County makes historic decision to turn away nonresidents, those who do not work in the area

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Keys will be off limits to those who do not live or work in the area, a decision that has only been made one other time that did not involve a hurricane.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be stationed along two checkpoints starting Friday.

The checkpoints will be located near mile marker 112 on U.S. 1 and State Road 905.

The county’s mayor said it was a very difficult decision, but that it is for the best for the public health of the Keys.

“Probably 60% of our economy is tourism-related, so it’s something that’s of a great concern to us,” said Monroe County mayor Heather Carruthers. “Frankly, that’s part of why we’re doing this. The earlier we stop the spread, the earlier we can control it, not just within the Keys but, you know, throughout the nation, the sooner we can get back on our feet and get back to work.”

Carruthers said the last time U.S. 1 was closed to traffic was in 1981 when the federal government shut down the road to check for drugs that was going back forth between Monroe and Miami-Dade County. The closure resulted in the county having a tongue-in-cheek secession and declaring the county the Conch Republic.

“I really just hope that, you know, we can get this done and over with as soon as possible,” said Ashley Witt of Wahoo’s Bar and Grill, “and everybody just kind of does what we’re supposed to so everyone can open up and get back into business.”

In order to get past the checkpoints put in place, residents will need to provide identification to prove they live in the area. Those who work in the Keys will need to present a letter from their employer.

