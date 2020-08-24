Monroe County leaders advise residents, visitors to be prepared for potential damage by TS Laura

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - With the approach of Tropical Storm Laura, officials are urging caution and have issued a Tropical Storm Warning in the Florida Keys.

Caution is being especially encouraged for those people on live-aboard boats as the water has become significantly rough.

Though the Keys have seen stronger waves, conditions like these can become uncomfortable for those that live on boats.

7News cameras captured several tourists and locals enjoying the outdoors even though the storm is only a little over 100 miles away.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers said even if the storm is south of Cuba, the effects that the Keys may feel can still impact people — such as falling debris or flying furniture.

She encourages residents to stay prepared even if they do not feel the storm is a big deal.

“Absolutely appreciate the strength of the storm,” she said, “and, you know, storms like this they can have squalls, like it looks like we’re experiencing right now. They can also spin off tornadoes which can cause a little bit of damage, so you know, we are expecting to see downed limbs and possible power failures that are sporadic.”

Last week, those that live aboard vessels were given evacuation orders which have since been rescinded.

Carruthers, however, said it is still a good idea to at least tie vessels in and try to find somewhere to stay until the storm has passed.

On Monday, over in Craig Key, there have been persistent wind gusts but residents said it has been considerably comfortable.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” said tourist Steve Sailor. “A little bit of wind blow coming in, you know, trade winds coming in. It’s not too hot.”

“Weather seems like it’s pretty nice,” said visitor Mark Rashid. “Don’t seem like it’s going to be much of a problem.”

After a morning spent fishing, Sailor and his wife, who are visiting from Washington State, checked out of Lime Tree Bay Resort.

“This is nice and comfortable, but you can tell that it’s not where I want to be if something really starts picking up,” said Sailor. “Our plan was going to be to maybe hang out in the Keys, do a little fishing, but you know what, with everything going on, Laura said, ‘No, thank you,’ and we’re going to go home.”

Rashid visited the Keys to relax and check out the local real estate market — and he plans to do it.

“I’m heading south here right now to take a look at a few properties I saw on some real estate sheets,” he said. “If I get south and I find the weather turns decidedly worse, then I can always turn around.”

Leaders advise residents in the Keys extending from Craig Key to Key West to be aware and prepare for any potentially hazardous conditions from Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

