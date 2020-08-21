Monroe County issues mandatory evacuation orders for mobile homes, liveabord vessels ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 13 strengthened to Tropical Storm Laura and now leaders in Monroe County are declaring a state of local emergency.

Monroe County officials said they will be activating the Emergency Operations Center due to the storm.

They also issued a mandatory evacuation of all liveaboard vessels, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, travel trailers and campers.

“Just like we do with any storm, obviously, we put things away that could blow in the storm,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “We’re also asking for folks that live on boats, on trailers and campers, things like that, to evacuate also because it’s going to be bad weather. It’s going to be heavy winds.”

On Saturday morning, officials will discuss sheltering plans. If they were to open, they will probably do so at 3 p.m., Saturday.

“Folks that live in the Keys know what they need to do,” Gastesi said. “People that live on boats and live in trailers, things like that, don’t try to ride it out because you can never know how much it can intensify. There’s a lot of uncertainty on how much it can intensify. We’re going to play it on the safe side. Please leave, get off your boat and find shelter.”

Monroe County government offices will be closed on Monday. However, officials said they will be monitoring the storm.

