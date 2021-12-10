OFF LITTLE DUCK KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A deputy stopped a suspected smuggling boat near the Seven Mile Bridge.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a 25-foot, 1990 Stamas boat about two miles from the north end of the Seven Mile Bridge, Wednesday night.

The deputy found several 15-gallon drums containing gasoline and other containers full of gasoline.

The man on the boat was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

