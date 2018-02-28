Monroe County deputy arrested for choking girlfriend until she passed out

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend and choking her until she blacked out.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Hernan Francisco Marin Jr., charging him with domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said the victim came to them on Tuesday to tell them what happened. The victim told investigators the the first incident took place on Sept. 4, when she told Marin she wanted to end their relationship. Marin reported responded by choking her until she blacked out.

The victim also told said Marin became obsessive and suicidal but she decided to try and work things out. However, Marin later reportedly began speaking about murder/suicide and how he can’t live without her.

The victim also told deputies about another altercation in January, where he choked her into unconsciousness again. When she said she would call police, he pulled out his gun, said he was a deputy and that it would be her word against his.

The victim also told detectives that the next morning Marin told her he wasn’t going to shoot her with one bullet, rather he was going to shoot her with an entire magazine of bullets.

Marin is currently being held on a bond of $30,000. He has also been suspended pending a pre-termination hearing.

