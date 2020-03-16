Monroe County declares local state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns

(WSVN) - Mayor Heather Carruthers has declared a local state of emergency for Monroe County.

Carruthers signed the declaration just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A state of emergency is typically declared to help free up resources and funds to help with a crisis.

According to Monroe County’s Emergency Management website, there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys, but testing has been conducted.

Florida Department of Health officials will not specify where the tests have been conducted due to patient privacy laws.

The Monroe County School Board has cancelled classes for students until March 27.

Key West International Airport remains open.

County officials do not discourage travel to the Florida Keys.

Any public assembly permits issued for events scheduled within the next seven days will be revoked.

Officials urge those who believe they have coronavirus symptoms to contact their personal doctor. The doctor will then determine if the criteria has been met to get tested.

