MIAMI (WSVN) - Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster has died from COVID-19 complications.

Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron announced the 61-year-old lost his fight against COVID-19, early Monday morning.

The commissioner was vaccinated, according to his friends and family.

Coldiron released a statement reading in part, “He showed his love for the keys environment and people with all of his heart and soul. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Just last week, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s father passed away from COVID-19 complications as well.

He was also vaccinated.

In hopes of keeping more alive, Dr. Anthony Fauci is pointing to booster shots saying they should help increase a person’s antibodies.

Moderna’s booster shots were originally set for a September 20th release, but will likely be delayed by a couple of weeks.

Moderna is said to be in the process of submitting more data to the Food and Drug Administration while Pfizer already has its data submitted.

“It’s absolutely right that even though the data looks very good, that we should probably have a third dose of the vaccine in order to achieve longer-lasting, better quality immunity from the Pfizer vaccine, we have to, although it’s likely to be true for the Moderna, we have to actually look at the data and make sure we do this properly and correctly so everyone understands why we’re doing it,” Florida International University infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty said on CNN.

On Monday, Florida reported 13,773 hospitalizations which is nearly 400 fewer patients from Friday’s data.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.