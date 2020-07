KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A countywide closure of bars and restaurants in Monroe County will be going into effect to crack down on large gatherings.

Bars and restaurants will be forced to close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and alcohol sales will be shutting down from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The new restrictions will run from Friday night and continue until Aug. 19.

