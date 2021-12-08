KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Monroe County Commissioner has called it quits days after his arrest.

Eddie Martinez sent his resignation letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tuesday.

Martinez said he’s stepping down because of health issues.

About a week ago, police arrested the county official on domestic abuse charges in connection to an incident with his wife at a Hialeah home.

The governor will appoint an interim commissioner until a special election is held next year.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.