MIAMI (WSVN) - Health experts paused appointments for the monkeypox vaccine after running into a supply shortage.

Miami-Dade County is offering a limited supply of monkeypox vaccinations for those who are eligible or at high risk starting at 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Scheduled vaccination appointments will be offered at Tropical Park and Miami Beach on 23rd Street.

There have been more than 380 reported cases of monkeypox in Miami-Dade County alone.

Due to a limited amount of vaccines available, the FDA has announced changes in order to extend the restricted number of doses.

If you would like to make an appointment call 1-833-875-0900 or visit http://miamidade.gov/monkeypox.

For more information on the monkeypox vaccine click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.