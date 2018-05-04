PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A monkey on the loose was caught on camera running around North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Friday morning.

The video shows the primate darting through a hangar before escaping outside and over a fence.

It is unclear whether this is the same monkey that has continued to evade capture for more than a month.

People in Aventura and North Miami Beach have reported similar sightings since March.

