AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Another day, another monkey sighting in South Florida.

A 7News viewer recorded video of the media-shy primate at the Delvista Towers in Aventura, Tuesday morning.

“It was right there on the grass, and I was right there in the parking space,” said Adrian Vilshanetsk, who spotted the monkey. “It went right here, it went towards this area, then we kept following it.”

The furry drifter then ran onto the Turnberry Isle Golf Course.

“We were really close to the monkey, we were following the monkey. Then it went in the trees and into the golf course,” said Vilshanetsk.

The sighting takes place one day after an Aventura deli owner said he spotted the monkey twice — once on his way to work near Northeast 186th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and then again in the parking lot of a synagogue.

Residents reported monkey sightings in North Miami Beach on March 20 and March 29.

It remains unclear whether or not this is the same monkey as the one spotted in Aventura.

