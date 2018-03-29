Monkey on the loose spotted again in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Just when North Miami Beach residents thought they’d seen the last of a monkey in their neighborhood, the runaway primate has made an encore appearance.

Police cordoned off an area near Northeast 172nd Street and 16th Avenue, Thursday afternoon, after they received several calls reporting monkey sightings.

The monkey stared at 7News cameras as it sat on a tree branch. Back on the ground, an officer snapped a photo of the furry drifter on her cellphone.

An area resident told 7News at first he thought he had seen a dog running around. Then he took a closer look and realized a monkey was jumping on a fence.

“I thought I was seeing things,” he said. “I mean, honestly, I had to run down here to make sure it was real. It was real.”

The resident then called police. “I was like, ‘Yo, I don’t know what to do here. There’s a monkey on the loose, though.'”

The sighting takes place more than a week after the monkey was first spotted, near Northeast Sixth Avenue, between 179th and 180th streets.

A woman captured the monkey scampering away from a parking lot in an industrial area west of Interstate 95. Another resident’s pool man took a photo of the primate in the backyard.

“It definitely matches the body shape of a vervet monkey,” anthropologist Missy Williams, who heads the Dania Beach Vervet Project, told 7News on March 20.

Williams suspects the primate was a male monkey who went away from his social pack and will likely find its way back.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife crew also responded to the scene on Thursday and is currently trying to figure out how to handle the situation.

