NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A monkey is on the loose in North Miami Beach.

The reports of the monkey on the run were made just after 10 a.m., Tuesday in a neighborhood near 585 NE 179th St.

North Miami Beach Police said the animal was spotted, but after further investigation they were not able to locate the monkey.

