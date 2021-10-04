(WSVN) - Monday is the deadline to register to vote for those who want to take part in the November 2 elections for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

It’s also the last day to select party affiliation in Broward’s 20th Congressional District for their special primary to fill the late Congressman Alcee Hastings’ seat.

Florida has closed primaries which means you must be registered in a party to vote.

