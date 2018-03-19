Moment of silence held at FIU for bridge collapse victims

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in mourning engaged in a moment of silent solidarity for the six people who lost their lives when a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University.

The FIU flag flew at half-staff in front of Graham Center Monday, as school administrators, faculty and students held hands and observed a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m.

That time marks the moment on Thursday when the bridge came down along Southwest Eighth Street.

FIU President Mark Rosenberg was at the center of the gathering but did not speak publicly afterwards.

Students who were just returning from spring break said they felt compelled to take part in the solemn occasion.

“I just want to show that I care and that I am supportive,” said Rhea Berry. “I think everybody who was out here, it’s important for them to be out here.”

“I’m here to support. I’m an FIU student, so it could have been any of us,” said Maia Castro.

“It’s important to show solidarity to the people that are affected,” said Zach Lendzian. “Every little thing counts, and I know that it meant a lot to the people who were affected that we were here.”

Additional events will take place through the week to honor the victims.

A blood drive will take place Tuesday in Lot 33, adjacent to the Graham Center Ballrooms in the main campus, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Student Government Association will hold a vigil for the victims at 10 a.m. in the Graham Center Ballrooms.

Alpha Xi Delta, the sorority that victim Alexa Duran belonged to, will also be holding a remembrance event on Thursday evening.

