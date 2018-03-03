Moment of silence for Stoneman Douglas victims 17 days after shooting

(WSVN) - A moment of silence is scheduled, Saturday, to honor the 17 lives lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Gov. Rick Scott has invited all Floridians to join him for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. — 17 days after the shooting.

Scott also declared Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day.

Students wrapped up their week on campus, Friday, attending another half-day session.

The last few days have been spent giving students and staff access to counseling in the wake of the shooting.

They’ll be on a modified schedule Monday and Tuesday as well, with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.

The regular class schedule will resume Wednesday with the regular 2:40 p.m. dismissal.

