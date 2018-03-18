Moment of silence for bridge collapse victims to be held Monday

(WSVN) - A moment of silence to be held on Monday at 1:47 p.m. in honor of the victims who died in the bridge collapse near Florida International University.

FIU President Mark Rosenberg announced the plan in a memo, referring to the upcoming moment of silence as a “first step” in the community’s healing process.

“Please join us wherever you are,” added Rosenberg.

Classes at FIU will also resume on Monday.

