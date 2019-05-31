Mom stationed in Kuwait for year surprises daughter at Pembroke Pines school

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother who was stationed in Kuwait for the last year paid a special visit to her daughters in school.

The City of Pembroke Pines shared a video showing SFC Janelle Castillero surprising her daughter Azana in her kindergarten class at Pembroke Pines Charter School, Friday morning.

Azana is seen running into her mother’s arms and sharing a loving embrace.

After a minute, Castillero puts her daughter down and Azana is seen wiping away a few tears.

City officials said Castillero then went on to surprise her other daughter Azala in 7th grade.

