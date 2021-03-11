Mom, son airlifted after shooting in Florida City; 2 at large

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for the two gunmen who, they said, opened fire outside of a home in Florida City, sending a woman and her son to the hospital.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest Third Terrace and Eighth Avenue, Thursday, just before noon.

Investigators said the victims were out in the front yard watering flowers when they were ambushed by the subjects.

Officials found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the back.

7SkyForce HD hovered above first responders as they wheeled one of the victims toward a helicopter. Both victims were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts.

Investigators said the mother was shot multiple times and is listed in stable condition. Her son was shot once but is listed in critical condition.

7News cameras captured family members outside of the home while police investigated.

“I’ve got nieces and nephews, little cousins, my sister and my daughter, and people being here, you know?” said the injured woman’s brother. “One of the kids got shot in the head ’cause somebody wanted to come around here and shoot for no reason.”

The gunmen were reportedly seen driving away from the area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.