Mom says woman pointed gun at teenage son near NW Miami-Dade school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is upset and demanding answers after, she said, a woman put a gun to ger 13-year-old son’s head while he was walking home from school.

DeAngela Yarborough said the woman could have killed her son.

“Any false move, and that gun could’ve went off, and my child’s face could’ve been open,” she said.

According to the mother, the incident took place as her son was heading home from Charles Drew K-8 Center, in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 60th Street, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

At some point, Yarborough said, some students got into a fight, and that’s when another parent pulled up and confronted her son.

“She jumps out the car and goes towards my child, and my child didn’t back down,” she said.

From there, Yarborough said, things quickly escalated.

“He took off his book bag and his jacket and asks her ‘What’s up?'” she said, “and when he did that, she went to the car, reached up under the seat and came back and pointed the gun in my child’s face.”

Fearing he’d get shot, her son ran and told school officials, prompting them to place the campus on a brief lockdown.

​However, a nearby crossing guard who saw the whole incident said she can’t confirm there was a gun.

“I looked up and saw them exchange words. He took off running, and I ran to the car,” said the guard. “She had something in her hand, and she sped off, and I knew something had happened, and it is wrong.”

But a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Public Schools said a weapon was pulled out.

The statement reads in part, “During dismissal across the school, a parent took out a weapon. Everyone ran back to the school and the school was placed on lockdown.”

Miami-Dade Police said shots were fired near the schools, causing several schools to be placed on lockdown. They also confirmed a woman was seen with a gun outside the campus.

Officials said one subject was detained but was not arrested.

Since the ordeal, Yarborough said she’s suffered numerous panic attacks, worrying about what could have gone wrong.

“I passed out, I was so mad,” she said.

Now she wants the woman who she said threatened her son locked up.

“It’s people dying every day over stupid stuff,” she said. “I got shot before, in my house, and I don’t want that to happen to my child. He’s young. If someone has a problem with my child, come to me.”

Police continue to investigate.

