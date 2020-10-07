Mom: missing woman from North Miami Beach found

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing woman out of North Miami Beach has been found, says her mother.

Police had announced that Priscilla Ellen Mendonca, 38, had been last seen in the area of Northeast 137th Street and Biscayne Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Priscilla please contact @northmiamibeachpd 305-949-5500. pic.twitter.com/zGTpgzjtj7 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 7, 2020

Detectives said she was on foot, traveling northbound while rolling a suitcase, but she has now apparently been found.

