Mom fails to put car in park, husband and daughter end up at bottom of pool

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A north Florida mother forgot to put her car in park and it plunged into a pool with her husband and daughter still inside.

“New meaning to the term carpool – Mom thought she put the car in Park when she ran back into the apartment to grab money. Apparently, it didn’t go all the way into park,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported in the incident on Okaloosa Island, about 40 miles east of Pensacola.

