Mom dies trying to save 4 kids from drowning in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a mother died after trying to rescue four children who became caught in strong rip currents while swimming at a Florida beach.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Samar Aboukhdair was at a beach in St. Petersburg with her six children and two of her neighbor’s children Saturday. Witnesses heard the children screaming from the water and helped pulled two to safety.

The mother and an older child went to rescue the third child and also became caught in the strong current.

Fire rescue pulled the two remaining children and Aboukhdair from the water.

Aboukhdair was taken to the hospital and died Sunday. Three of the children were taken to the hospital as a precaution but were later released. Their father was out of the country but officials said he was taking the next flight back.

