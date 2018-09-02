SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman appeared in court, two days after she was accused of kidnapping her biological children and shooting their foster mother in Southwest Miami-Dade.

At Sunday’s bond hearing, 34-year-old Candi Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed burgulary.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Johnson and another man went to the foster home, located at Southwest 136th and Jackson streets, early Friday morning, and demanded the 1-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl.

When their foster mother, identified as 77-year-old Wendy Edmond, refused to give them up, there was a struggle, and she was shot.

Johnson was denied bond. The man who accompanied her remains at large.

Edmond continues to recover.

