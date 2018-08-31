Mom charged in abduction of children from SWMD home, shooting of foster mother

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing some serious charges after, police said, she and an accomplice abducted her two children from their foster home and shot their foster mother.

The children have since been safely recovered, and the shooting victim continues to recover at the hospital.

According to police, 34-year-old Candi Johnson and an unidentified man went to the children’s foster home near Southwest 136th and Jackson streets in Southwest Miami-Dade, early Friday morning and demanded the 1-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl.

Investigators said, when their foster mother, Wendy Edmond, refused to give them up, there was a struggle, and that’s when she was shot.

Police said they sped away with the children in a white sedan.

“Our uniformed officers from the Kendall District received a call of a person shot,” said Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Carlos Rosario. “They found a 77-year-old female that had been shot.”

A few hours later, investigators located the car involved and found the children with Johnson at a Northwest Miami-Dade home on Northwest 87th Street and 12th Avenue.

“Right before the shooting, a male and a female came to this residence and made contact with the victim. At some point, the victim was shot,” Rosario said.

The foster mother was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Johnson was later identified by police as the children’s biological mother. She was taken in for questioning and was later arrested.

She has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and armed burglary.

Police said the man Johnson was with remains at large.

Neighbors told 7News that the elderly woman had fostered many children in the past and didn’t deserve this.

“She take care of any kids, open the door to any child,” said neighbor Brina Smith. “You don’t do that!”

Now that the children have been found by police, the community is hoping for the children’s safe return.

“I got children myself,” said neighbor Terreik Mabery. “My children grown and I don’t know how I’d feel if something like that happened to them.”

7News cameras were rolling as police towed the white Volvo away, Friday evening.

Investigators said the children were not hurt and are now in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

DCF released a statement that reads in part, “The horrific attack on this foster mother is unfathomable. We have been in contact with the victim’s family and will continue to provide support as she recovers.”

Johnson is being held without bond.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.