Mom arrested after beating kids for trying to feed themselves dinner

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a mother who physically attacked her two children after they tried feeding themselves dinner.

According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Latamara Taylor left her two sons, ages 6 and 9, home alone while she went to work at around 6 p.m. on May 24.

She had advised them to call her if they wanted anything to eat.

The two children told detectives they had become hungry and called Taylor.

After she did not answer her phone they ate a can of ravioli.

When Taylor got back home, she discovered they had eaten the canned food, and she became irate, hitting both of her children with an extension cord, according to the arrest report.

She then dropped them off at their father’s house with lacerations to their lower bodies.

A few days later, Taylor was arrested for a separate charge after she allegedly pinned their father against his car with her car.

The two children were inside of his car at the time the alleged battery occurred.

The Department of Children’s and Families became involved and were made aware of the beating after a physical examination.

She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

She is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

