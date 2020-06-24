Mom: 7-year-old son recovering after shark bites him at South Miami-Dade beach

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old is recovering at home after his mother says he was bitten by a shark at a South Miami-Dade beach.

Photos taken from the hospital show three wounds on Jacob’s leg.

“It was in three spots, here, here and here,” Jacob said. “When I went into the water, it was like an animal, and it bit me.”

The 7-year-old was injured at Homestead Bayfront Park on Monday. His mother believes a samll bull shark may be responsible because of the markings left behind.

Ethel, Jacob’s mother, did not want to be shown on camera, but she said she wanted to get the message out to other parents bringing their children to the park.

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” she said. “I just don’t want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it’s closed off that they’re safe there.”

She added that ultimately the incident was no one’s fault and wants parents to keep a close eye on their children when they’re in the water.

“Had that been a toddler, that would have been a lot worse,” she said.

7News showed the pictures to fishing captain Stan Saffan, who also believes it may be a bull shark bite. He said anytime people get in the water, they’re in shark territory.

“When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active,” Saffan said. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”

As for Jacob, his mother said when he got bit, he didn’t shed a tear.

“He was cool, calm and collected,” Ethel said. “I, on the other hand, was a mess.”

She said the life guards quickly gave her son medical attention, and then he was taken to the hospital, where he got 19 stitches.

While Jacob and his mother do not hold a grudge against whatever may have bit him, Jacob said his grandma has her own plans if they ever catch it.

“To fry it and chop it up and eat it!” Jacob said.

Although Jacob is in good spirits, he said he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

