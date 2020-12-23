Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Broward Health Imperial Point

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Broward Health Imperial Point and healthcare workers will get the chance to receive it on Wednesday.

Frontline workers at the hospital will no longer have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Several thousand doses will be administered to the doctors and nurses on Wednesday afternoon.

When it comes to the Moderna vaccine, anyone 18 and older can receive it.

The company has started to test the vaccine on people who are 12 to 17 years old.

The Moderna vaccine is 94% effective for preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

The vaccine reduces the risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.