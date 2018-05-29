Mock courtroom at Brownsville Middle revealed

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Brownsville Middle School received a mock courtroom to practice law on campus.

Miami-Dade Schools hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling the kid-friendly courtroom at Brownsville Middle, Tuesday morning.

Students will now be able to plead their case in the new space, which includes a jury box, judge’s bench, witness stand and more.

About $180,000 in funds were raised to construct and fund the mock courtroom.

